Square Talk | Ann Davis

Square Talk with Ann Davis, vice president of the corporate work study program at Saint Martin de Porres High School in Cleveland.

“Our students are learning how to work,” says Ann Davis, vice president of the Corporate Work Study Program at St. Martin de Porres High School in Cleveland.

The students are also earning money to offset their tuition but, as Ann explains, the benefits to both the companies and the students goes much deeper.

The Corporate Work Study Program, the hallmark of the Cristo Rey Network, is an integral component of the mission of Saint Martin de Porres High School, which is to transform urban Cleveland one student at a time.

The workplace learning that each student experiences will be an integral part of his or her development as a scholar, as a professional, and as a person.

 And the results are remarkable.

