3Sports Podcast: Cleveland Browns bye week aftermath and how to process the 2017-18 Cavaliers

WKYC 2:45 PM. EST November 08, 2017

CLEVELAND - On the latest 3Sports Podcast, WKYC's Ben Axelrod and Waiting For Next Year's Craig Lyndall discuss the latest fallout from the Cleveland Browns' bye week and debate how to process the 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James' impending free agency.

You can download the episode directly here or via the SoundCloud player below. The 3Sports Podcast is also available on iTunes and the Google Play store. You can also watch a special video version of the podcast below.

