3Sports Podcast: Cleveland Browns trade deadline drama and the A.J. McCarron deal that never was

WKYC 2:31 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

On the latest 3Sports Podcast, WKYC's Ben Axelrod and Waiting For Next Year's Craig Lyndall discuss the latest drama surrounding the Cleveland Browns, including their failed attempt to acquire Cincinnati Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron.

You can download the episode directly here or via the SoundCloud player below. The 3Sports Podcast is also available on iTunes and the Google Play store. You can also watch a special video version of the podcast below.

