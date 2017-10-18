WKYC
3Sports Podcast: Discussing the end of the Indians season, state of the Browns and start of the Cavs

WKYC 2:13 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

CLEVELAND - On the latest 3Sports Podcast, WKYC's Ben Axelrod and Waiting For Next Year's Craig Lyndall discuss the end of the Cleveland Indians' playoff run, the state of the Cleveland Browns and the start of the Cavaliers' 2017-18 campaign.

You can download the episode directly here or via the SoundCloud player below. The 3Sports Podcast is also available on iTunes and the Google Play store. You can also watch a special video version of the podcast below.

