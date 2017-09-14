WKYC
3Sports Podcast: Previewing the Cleveland Browns' matchup with the Baltimore Ravens

WKYC 3:06 PM. EDT September 14, 2017

CLEVELAND - On the latest 3Sports Podcast, WKYC's Ben Axelrod and Waiting For Next Year's Craig Lyndall finish recapping the Cleveland Browns' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, discuss the latest drama surrounding Kenny Britt and preview the team's upcoming matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
 
You can download the episode directly here or via the SoundCloud player below. The 3Sports Podcast is also available on iTunes and the Google Play store.

