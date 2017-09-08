3Sports Podcast: Previewing the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 season opener

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - On the debut episode of the 3Sports Podcast, WKYC's Ben Axelrod and Waiting For Next Year's Craig Lyndall preview the Cleveland Browns' 2017 campaign and their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

You can download the episode directly here or via the SoundCloud player below. The 3Sports Podcast will soon be available on iTunes and the Google Play store.

