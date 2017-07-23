Athletes and Causes - local ballplayers give back

Tonight was a special night for a number of local athletes! It was the event "Athletes and Causes" -- a celebration of the chartibable work from folks like Tribe pitcher Carlos Carrasco, and former Tribe pitcher Joe Smith, who plays for the Blue Jays now.

The funds raised tonight will go to the athletes’ foundations.

Carrasco says being involved in the community is an important part of being on a major league team.



“That’s what I saw when I was a kid - a lot of people helped my community,” Carrasco said, “But doing it now, here in Cleveland, helping schools… it’s really great”

Carrasco's foundation works to support early childhood education.

