Brent Musburger announces retirement from broadcasting

Seen here with Dick Vitale (left), Brent Musburger (right) announced his retirement from broadcasting and will call his final game on January 31. (Photo: Ethan Miller, Custom)

Longtime sports announcer Brent Musburger is hanging up his headset at the end of January.

The 77-year old ESPN and former CBS Sports announcer will retire after calling one final game, a matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Bulldogs, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, next Tuesday night.

Ironically, Musburger’s career will come to an end in the very arena where he had one of his most famous calls, as it was in Lexington that the Villanova Wildcats upset the Georgetown Hoyas in the 1985 NCAA Championship Game.

Musburger began his professional career as a sports writer in Chicago and joined CBS in 1968, where he served as a radio and TV sports anchor before furthering his career with a move to Los Angeles.

In 1975, Musburger joined CBS Sports and came to prominence as part of The NFL Today. An announcer for the NBA Finals, college sports and many other events, Musburger and CBS parted ways following the 1990 National Championship Game between UNLV and Duke.

Musburger moved on to ESPN and hosted everything from Major League Baseball as well as the NFL and NBA games to the Little League World Series and Indianapolis 500.

