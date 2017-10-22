Celtics' Kyrie Irving fined $25,000 for 'inappropriate language' directed at fan

(Photo: Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports)

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Sunday after using "inappropriate language when responding to a fan," the league announced.

The incident happened at halftime of Friday's Celtics game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. A fan appeared to yell, "Kyrie, where's LeBron?"

Irving responded with the vulgar comment.

When asked about his response to the fan on Saturday, Irving said he didn't regret it at all.

"Hell no," Irving said. "If he's man enough to record it on video, that's on him. Glad that he got his (social media name) out there. Kind of, five seconds of fame and it going viral. That's the social media platform we live on. Take full responsibility for what I said. Excuse the kids at home, and you move on.

"At the end of the day, we're human, if it's in the heat of the moment, and frustration arises, we're at halftime, we were down by four. In an environment, a season opener in Philly, being with a young team like we have here, just staying composed ... It's up to the league at this point. But like I said, I take full responsibility for what I said. I don't have any regrets for it."

New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins was docked $25,000 earlier this week for a similar incident.

