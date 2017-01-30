Champion Stipe Miocic nearing return to UFC Octagon

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (red gloves) is nearing a return to the UFC Octagon after successfully defending his title last September. (Photo: John David Mercer, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland-based mixed martial artist Stipe Miocic has been out of action since a successful heavyweight championship defense against Alistair Overeem at UFC 203 inside Quicken Loans Arena back in September, but the hiatus could be coming to an end soon.At the 17th annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, Miocic spoke with WKYC.com and delivered an update about his next bout.“I’m going to fight soon,” said Miocic, a nominee for Pro Athlete of the Year at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. “There’s some rumors going around out there. They could be right, could be wrong. Usually, where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”Miocic won the UFC championship after delivering a right hand to Fabricio Werdum’s jaw in the main event of UFC 198 back in May.The former champion was chasing around Miocic on the outer rim of The Octagon, and left his chin exposed. Despite backing away from Werdum’s pursuit, Miocic threw a powerful right hand that floored the champion.Miocic added three shots to the downed Werdum before referee Dan Miragliotta jumped in-between the fighters to end the bout at 2:14 of the first round.In his first title defense in the main event of UFC 203, Miocic overcame a knockdown and guillotine choke attempt early in the first round.

Then, Miocic checked a right leg kick from Overeem and sent the challenger to the mat. After the takedown, Overeem pulled guard, but Miocic was not to be denied. Miocic landed a pair of right-handed hammer fists before throwing a left-right combination to Overeem’s face, which opened up the challenger’s defenses.



Following another left hand, Miocic landed four straight rights to Overeem’s jaw, knocking out the challenger and forcing the referee’s stoppage with just 33 seconds left in the first round.



“When he put me on my butt, I wasn’t ready for that, but I was fine,” Miocic said. “It was a flash knockdown. He got me in a guillotine. It was tight, but I knew exactly what was going on. I got up and I was like, ‘There’s no way this dude’s taking me out in front of my home crowd like that. I do not care.’ I got up and I went into ‘Zombie Mode,’ and was like, ‘All right, you’re done. I’m going to get you somehow, some way.’ I got him down and I knew he was finished.”



Although Miocic has not fought since September, he has kept up a strenuous training regime, featuring two-a-day workouts on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, one session Wednesdays and his most demanding work on Saturdays.



“I’m always training,” Miocic said. “I’m always in decent shape. I don’t ever try to get out. I did that one time when I was so busy with obligations that I let myself go a little bit, and it was a rough couple weeks getting back into shape, so I never want that to happen again.”



Despite accomplishing the goal of winning the UFC title, Miocic aims to hold onto the belt as long as possible, and he is not slowing down in his training. If anything, winning the title has given him more motivation to get through difficult workouts because of the payoff that comes with being successful in the cage.



“That’s one thing that keeps me hungry,” Miocic said. “I work too hard. I’m not giving some guy an opportunity to take my belt. I work way harder than any of those guys. I know I do.”

