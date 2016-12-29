Christian Kirksey emerges as leader for Cleveland Browns defense

Christian Kirksey has emerged as a leader for the Cleveland Browns' defense. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Third-year linebacker Christian Kirksey was productive in his first two seasons with the organization out of the University of Iowa, but while the team struggled through 2016, he emerged as a leader for a youthful defense, both on and off the field.



One of the leading tacklers in the National Football League, Kirksey was routinely in the locker room to meet with the media after practices and games, no matter what the results were, and for that, he was selected as the Dino Lucarelli Good Guy Award winner by the Cleveland chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America for his cooperation with the press.



“I look at it as it is just your job,” Kirksey said. “Being a professional athlete, you can’t run when things go wrong. You just have to face it. That is like if you make a bad play, you can’t say, ‘Oh man, I am tapping out for the game.’ You just have to [move on to the] next play, just be a professional in everything you do.



“The media, this is your guys’ job. Your job is to write about us, ask us questions. Our job is to answer it to the best of our ability and just carry ourselves in that manner, so whenever I am around, I have to carry myself as a professional, and that is what I am going to do.”



Through the first 15 games of his third NFL season, all of which he started at inside linebacker, Kirksey registered 136 total tackles, including 86 solo stops and 50 assists to go along with 1.5 sacks and three passes defended.



Kirksey’s total tackles, solo stops, assists and passes defended in 2016 are all single-season career highs.



“When your play is called, you have to go make the play,” Kirksey said. “Just seeing a lot of guys leave here last year, a lot of older guys, a lot of veteran players, when you look around the room, we are a young team, so somebody had to step up.”



And Coach Hue Jackson is pleased with what he has seen from Kirksey in the leadership department.



“Kirko is a rising football player on our football team and within pro football itself,” Jackson said. “He has had a hell of a year, and he needs to keep growing, but I think he gets it. It is about team for him. It has never just been about him, and I appreciate it.



“At the end of the day, your good guys have to be that way because they have to keep pulling people over this wall as we move forward.”



As a leader, Kirksey has to balance the temperament of the players in the locker room, including keeping spirits up during struggles and putting successes in perspective, especially after last Saturday’s 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium heading into the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.



“It is the same attitude,” Kirksey said. “We go out there and plan to win. I guess you do have a couple smiles in the face, but it is the same mindset, the same mentality, and that is just to beat the next person on the schedule, which is the Steelers. We know they are going to have a good gameplan and they are going to try everything in their power to beat us, so we just have to be prepared, be focused and put last week behind us.”