Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is Madden 18's highest rated rookie

CLEVELAND - Myles Garrett is getting set to take part in his first training camp as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

But if the defensive end needed a reminder of the lofty expectations he faces, it came on Wednesday, when it was announced he'll be the highest rated rookie in the upcoming Madden 18 video game.

Rated an 83 overall (out of 99), Garrett edges out Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (82), Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (81), New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (81) and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (81). Perhaps most impressively, Garrett's strength is rated as a 96, putting him in the top 10 of the entire league.

The Browns selected the 6-foot-4, 272-pound Garrett out of Texas A&M with the first overall pick in this past year's draft. After suffering a toe injury in rookie mini-camps, he is expected to be full go for the start of training camp, which officially kicks off on Thursday.

In addition to Garrett, fellow Browns first-round picks Jabrill Peppers (76) and David Njoku (78) received their first Madden ratings on Wednesday.

