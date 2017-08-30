Cleveland Browns DL Emmanuel Ogbah concerned for Houston after Hurricane Harvey

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah is concerned for his hometown of Houston after Hurricane Harvey made landfall on August 25. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas as an even more powerful storm than projected, and the category four event could very well be the most expensive natural disaster in the history of the United States of America.

Harvey has flooded much of Houston, and the storm has touched people from around the country, including Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah, who grew up in Houston.

“Everyone is good,” Ogbah said of his family following Tuesday’s practice. “I had some friends call me and tell me their house is flooded. Definitely sad. I am definitely doing whatever I can to help, but yeah, my family is doing okay right now.

“Definitely sucks and it hurts because I grew up in that part. I am seeing on the news places that I drove past like every day are under water. It is definitely crazy. I am definitely praying for those people down there, their families and the victims.”

According to The New York Times, law enforcement officials have reported at least 30 confirmed deaths because of the storm, and parts of Houston have recorded more than 51 inches of rain since Harvey's landfall on August 25.

Although Ogbah is concerned about his hometown, he has taken pride in seeing the Houston Police and Fire departments perform nearly 4,000 people from the flood waters.

“That is what I love about Houston,” Ogbah said. “Us Houstonians, we stand together. We help out each other. We do whatever we can to help each other out.

“We all come together as one. We have to strive, we have to do whatever we can to help the less fortunate and get them out of those situations.”

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Ogbah and his family emigrated to the U.S. when he was nine years old, and is one of several Browns who call Texas home.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez is from Deer Park, which is 20 miles southeast of Houston and closer to the coast, while wide receiver Corey Coleman is from Dallas. Additionally, wide receivers Josh Boyce (Copperas Cove), Jordan Leslie (Houston) and Rashard Higgins (Dallas), defensive backs Trey Caldwell (Dallas), Derrick Kindred (San Antonio) and Howard Wilson (DeSoto), linebacker Tank Carder (Sweeny) and defensive lineman Myles Garrett (Arlington) are native Texans.

And Ogbah is hopeful they can band together to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“We are in discussion now,” Ogbah said. “Guys around that area, we are talking with each other to see whatever we can do to help.”

