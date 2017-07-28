Cleveland Browns set for second day of training camp

Coach Hue Jackson goes over a point with rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer during a drill on the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp in Berea. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- With the pomp and circumstance of the first day of training camp under the belts of the Cleveland Browns, the workload is going to increase as players are getting closer to putting on the pads and beginning the live tackling portion of the preseason.

Holding their 23rd camp at the team’s headquarters in Berea, coaches and fans alike will get to see more work from the Browns’ players during today’s afternoon session.

Here are a few things to expect out of Friday’s practice.

HUMBLE GARRETT WORKING HARD

The Browns knew former Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett was a good player with the ability to be an impact defender, but what they have come to realize is the standout pass rusher prefers to do his talking on the field.

According to teammates and coaches alike, Garrett is a quiet kid, one who goes about his business with a quiet, calm approach and a desire to improve his skills every time he touches the field.

“Myles the person, he’s a guy that doesn’t say much,” Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey said. “He’s a guy that will go work hard, prove he can be on this team.”

Browns coach Hue Jackson added, “It is outstanding. I give credit to our executive team because we drafted the right one in my opinion.”

ROTATION OF QBS

The Browns are plenty young at multiple positions, and that includes quarterback, where Brock Osweiler is the longest tenured of the signal-callers, but despite being in the NFL for five years, he has just 21 starts to his name.

Additionally, the Browns have a pair of second-year quarterbacks in Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan, along with rookie DeShone Kizer in the mix.

As such, Jackson will continue with his rotation of quarterbacks.

“I thought there was some good work,” Jackson said. “Obviously, we are mixing and matching like we are, as I told you guys I would. I will keep going and looking and making adjustments to that as I go, but I thought it was some good work for them all.”

PEPPERS DOING A BIT OF EVERYTHING

Jackson said he would use rookie defensive back Jabrill Peppers “every which way I can” when he addressed the media on the eve of training camp at the team’s Berea headquarters Wednesday.

The versatile Peppers promises that despite having a multitude of roles, he will not be distracted by whatever workload he is asked to hold down during training camp, and subsequently, the season.

“I’m just doing what I’m asked to do,” Peppers said. “That could mean millions of things, so you guys just have to stay tuned for that. Whatever he asks me to do, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.

“Most things are going to come after practice. I might have a couple plays or a series in practice, but it’ll be predominantly defense.”

INCREASED COMPETITION

Peppers may have been a first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft, but after going through the offseason training program with the veterans, he knows nothing is going to be handed to him in his first professional season.

As training camp continues at the team’s Berea training facility, Peppers is focused on showing the coaches he deserves playing time with the first-string defense.

“Everyone’s going to earn their spot,” Peppers said. “You’re not going to come in and start, no matter who you are, and I think that’s good. I like earning things and being rewarded for the hard work.

“I was never given anything in my whole life, so it’s no different than growing up. I’m just ready to get back to work. It was a long five weeks, and the season’s right around the corner, so I’m excited.”

