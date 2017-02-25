Cleveland Cavaliers find success with taller lineup

The Cleveland Cavaliers have found success with their taller lineup. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten plenty of help from their second lineup throughout the regular season, but over the last month, they have seen an increase in productivity with a bigger lineup.

Despite injuries to power forward Kevin Love (knee surgery) and shooting guard J.R. Smith (broken right thumb), the Cavaliers (40-16) have turned to a lineup featuring LeBron James, Derrick Williams, Channing Frye, Kyle Korver and Richard Jefferson.

With that lineup on the floor, the average player stands 6-foot-8 with no one under 6-foot-7.

“It just gives us a lot of flexibility defensively, and it gives us a lot of athleticism and shooting offensively,” James said. “When you’ve got Kyle, Channing and R.J. out on the floor, and then, myself and D-Will slashing and doing what we need to do offensively, we play with a lot of speed.”

On the strength of James’ triple-double and the three-point shooting of Korver, Jefferson and Williams, the Cavaliers defeated the New York Knicks (23-35), 119-104, at Quicken Loans Arena Thursday night.

James started the stretch run of the season with an 18-point, 15-assist, 13-rebound performance in the victory. In addition to his totals, James displayed efficiency by knocking down seven of his 11 attempts from the field.

While point guard Kyrie Irving led the way with 23 points on a nine-of-16 shooting effort, to go along with his six assists and three rebounds, Korver came off the bench and sunk six of his 10 looks from three-point range en route to a 20-point game.

Additionally, center Tristan Thompson finished off a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, including six on the offensive end of the floor, and Frye added 14 points. Williams and Jefferson posted 10 and 14 points, respectively.

“A lot of things in your mind, you feel like, ‘Ah, that’d be amazing,’” Korver said. “You see it on paper, and you’re like, ‘How do you stop this?’ But until you get out on the court, you don’t really know. I think it’s been a great group for us, a lot of versatility, obviously."

Since joining the Cavaliers, Korver has averaged 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 52.3 percent from three-point range.

Williams showed enough during his first stint with the team to warrant a second 10-day contract.

In five games with the Cavaliers, the 6-foot-8, 240-pound Williams has averaged 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over 23.6 minutes of play.

“They just fit in perfect,” James said. “They’re vets, no ego. They just want to do whatever it takes to help us win. D-Will adds something that we were looking for, an athletic wing, a guy that can play both sides of the floor. He can defend. He can rebound. He can knock down shots. And Kyle gave us another knockdown shooter, so they were just perfect for our team.”

