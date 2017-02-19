Cleveland Cavaliers James, Irving to start in tonight's NBA All-Star Game at 8 p.m.

NBA All-Star weekend was jammed packed with events.
The skills challenge, the celebrity game, and the three point contest just to name a few.
Cleveland's own, Kyrie Irving held his own as the lone representative in the All- star weekend festivities.
Irving participated in the 3-point contest, and finished second to the Houston Rocket's Eric Gordon.
Gordon outscored Irving 21-18 in a tie-breaking final round.
The best from the East and the West will face each other in tonight's game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans , at 8 p.m.
The starters for the East are:
- Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
- DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors
- Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls
- LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Reserves: Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Paul George, Kemba Walker, Paul Millsap
The starters for the West are:
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- James Harden, Houston Rockets
- Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
- Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
- Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Reserves: Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Marc Gasol, DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins, Gordon Hayward
