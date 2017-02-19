WKYC
Cleveland Cavaliers James, Irving to start in tonight's NBA All-Star Game at 8 p.m.

WKYC 2:09 PM. EST February 19, 2017

NBA All-Star weekend was jammed packed with events.

The skills challenge, the celebrity game, and the three point contest just to name a few. 

Cleveland's own, Kyrie Irving held his own as the lone representative in the All- star weekend festivities.

Irving participated in the 3-point contest, and finished second to the Houston Rocket's Eric Gordon.

Gordon outscored Irving 21-18 in a tie-breaking final round.  

 

 

The best from the East and the West will face each other in tonight's game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans , at 8 p.m.

The starters for the East are: 

  •  Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers 
  • DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors 
  • Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls
  • LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Reserves: Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Paul George, Kemba Walker, Paul Millsap

The starters for the West are:

  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • James Harden, Houston Rockets
  • Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
  • Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
  • Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Reserves: Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Marc Gasol, DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins, Gordon Hayward

 

(© 2017 WKYC)


