Cleveland Cavaliers James, Irving to start in tonight's NBA All-Star Game at 8 p.m.

NBA All-Star weekend was jammed packed with events.

The skills challenge, the celebrity game, and the three point contest just to name a few.

Cleveland's own, Kyrie Irving held his own as the lone representative in the All- star weekend festivities.

Irving participated in the 3-point contest, and finished second to the Houston Rocket's Eric Gordon.

Gordon outscored Irving 21-18 in a tie-breaking final round.

The best from the East and the West will face each other in tonight's game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans , at 8 p.m.

The starters for the East are:

Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors

Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Reserves: Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Paul George, Kemba Walker, Paul Millsap

The starters for the West are:

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Reserves: Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Marc Gasol, DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins, Gordon Hayward

