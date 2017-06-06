Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James embraces adversity in NBA Finals: Photos

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James responds to a question from the media during NBA Finals practice at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland Tuesday. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Some people are just built to overcome obstacles and do things “the hard way.”

From a difficult start to his life in a rough section of Akron to having to overcome doubts and challenges to become one of the top basketball players in the world, Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James knows what it means to do things the hard way.

And while the Cavaliers face a 2-0 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals after lopsided losses at Oracle Arena in Oakland, James is embracing the moment of being at this stage of the postseason for the seventh straight time.

“It's something I am accustomed to,” James said during a press conference after practice at Quicken Loans Arena Tuesday. “It's something that I feel like it's okay for me to kind of always go back and know that I can refocus.

“I can get my guys ready, get myself ready, but you hate to continue to put yourself in these positions. At the end of the day, it's still just basketball, man, and that's what gives me comfortable, and I'm more comfortable about it because it's just a game. I prepare myself. I'm going to go out and do my job and live with the results.”

For the second straight year, the Cavaliers will look to get back into the series against the Warriors with a Game 3 win.

After a 20-turnover performance in Game 1, the Cavaliers started strong, but still fell into the 0-2 deficit with a 132-113 Game 2 loss, which was played in front of a capacity crowd of 19,596 raucous fans at Oracle Arena Sunday night.

“I wouldn't say frustrated,” James said. “You never want to be down 2-0 in a series against anybody, so we had some things that we need to do better, obviously from Game 1 and Game 2 to get Game 3 tomorrow, and we look forward to the challenge once again.

“We know it's a tall challenge for us, but it's a great moment to be a part of, so we look forward to what tomorrow brings.”

Although not waiting to face a two-game deficit against the Warriors, who set an NBA record with their 14th straight postseason victory, the Cavaliers are no strangers to such a challenge, as they were in the exact same position one year ago.

In fact, the Cavaliers fell down, 3-1, in the best-of-seven series, before fighting their way to three straight wins and their first-ever NBA Championship, which broke Cleveland’s 52-year major sports title drought.

“At the end of the day, there's other things that I can do better and hope that I can do better to help this team be successful,” James said of what another comeback will take. “It is my leadership, and try to use my inspiration to help the guys as well.”

