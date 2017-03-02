Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) goes to the basket during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James has been named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month, the league and team announced Thursday afternoon.

The Cavaliers had an NBA-best 9-2 record during February, and were 9-1 in games James played.

In 10 starts, James averaged 25.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 10.6 assists over 37.5 minutes for the Cavaliers. In addition to shooting .637 from the field and .571 from three-point range, James collected seven double-doubles and one triple-double.

The field-goal and three-point percentages were his single-month bests this season, and the 10.6 assists per game were the highest average of any month in his 13-year NBA career.

The only player in the league to average more than 20.0 points while shooting better than 60 percent from the field and 50 percent beyond the three-point arc in February, James ranked second in field goal percentage, second in plus-minus (plus-95), second in made field goals (100), second in assists and third in points per game.

James shot better than 56 percent from the field in nine of his 10 games, including eight games better than .600 and three at or above .700.

James had eight 20-point games, three 30-point contests and six 10-assist showings, led by a career-high 17 helpers in a 140-135 overtime win over the Washington Wizards on February 6.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Cavaliers’ 117.4 average points per game in February was the highest-scoring month in franchise history.

At 41-18 heading into a three-game stretch over the next four days starting Friday night in Atlanta, the Cavaliers hold a three-game lead over the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the standings. Additionally, the Cavaliers enjoy an 11-game lead over Indiana Pacers in the Central Division standings.

Thursday’s honor was the 34th of James’ career and second this season, as he was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October/November.

(© 2017 WKYC)