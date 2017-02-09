Cleveland Cavaliers look to continue winning ways

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) reacts after guard Kyle Korver (26) makes a three point shot during overtime against the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center. Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Washington Wizards 140-135 in overtime. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Custom)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won three straight games and maintained their hold on the top spot in both the Eastern Conference and the Central Division, but it has not been easy, not with teams like the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers on matching seven-game winning streaks.

The Cavaliers (35-15) have an opportunity to build space between themselves and the Pacers (29-22) tonight, but it will a difficult test with Indiana having won 20 of its 26 games at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse this season.

“Historically, it’s been tough to win in this building, and they’ve always been really good at home, no matter the lineup, no matter who’s been on the team,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “Historically, they’ve been really good.

“Their fans support them, so we’ve got to come in with the same attitude we had in Washington, understand that it’s a team that’s playing much better than earlier in the season. (They’re) feeling really, really good about themselves, and we want to try to continue our good play as of late, so it will be fun.”

Despite being 13-10 on the road this season, the Cavaliers have won their last two games away from Quicken Loans Arena, beating the New York Knicks, 111-104, last Saturday, and following it up with a 140-135 overtime win over the Washington Wizards Monday night.

Prior to the Monday loss to the Cavaliers, the Wizards had rattled off 17 straight wins at Verizon Center.

“You want to continue piggy-backing off your last outing,” James said. “It was a good outing for us in Washington, so we want to continue that.

“Anytime we can get a good staple win, a good road win, especially at this point in the season, it’s good for our team.”

The Cavaliers have won four straight road games against Eastern Conference competition, dating back to a 121-109 decision over the Charlotte Hornets on New Year’s Eve, but they will have a slightly different look in the lineup when they take on the Pacers.

DeAndre Liggins is expected to be in the starting lineup because of a lower body injury to shooting guard Iman Shumpert.

Liggins and the Cavaliers will have their hands full, as Pacers small forward Paul George is averaging 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals over 35.5 minutes in 44 starts for Indiana this season, his seventh with the organization.

“He’s always been a great player, and one thing I like about Paul, he’s a two-way player,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said.

“He’s going to guard the best player every, single night, and offensively, he’s a great scorer, gets his teammates involved, makes his teammates better, so he’s always been a great player to me, always one of my favorites.”

