INDEPENDENCE, OHIO - From the outside looking in, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in the midst of an offseason of turmoil.

The team's new general manager Koby Altman, however, doesn't see it that way.

"This thing is not broken," Altman said at a Wednesday press conference officially announcing him as the Cavs GM. "We are a very successful organization."

Altman noted the franchise coming off its third consecutive NBA Finals appearance, as well as the offseason acquisitions of Derrick Rose, Jeff Green, Cedi Osman and Jose Calderon. Those moves, however, have been overshadowed this summer by the departure of former general manager David Griffin and recent reports that star point guard Kyrie Irving had demanded a trade.

At the center of the Cavs' perceived instability has been owner Dan Gilbert, who in promoting Altman is hiring his fourth general manager since buying the franchise in 2005. Wednesday marked Gilbert's first public comments since Cleveland's offseason began.

"I believe we're going to be competing for championships for a long period of time," Gilbert said. "Especially this year."

Neither Altman nor Gilbert denied Irving had requested a trade, with Altman calling the situation "fluid." Gilbert even went as far as to state it was his expectation that the 4-time All-Star would be in training camp with the team this fall, although both owner and GM seemed to be doing their best to maintain the trade value of their disgruntled star.

As for the elephant in the room, Gilbert acknowledged the impending free agency of LeBron James, who can opt out of his contract at the end of the 2017-18 season.

"We don't control all the cards we are dealt," Gilbert stated, before going on to praise James' efforts in recruiting free agents this offseason.

Altman also added, "LeBron remains deeply committed to this organization, deeply committed to this team, deeply committed to this city."

So long as James is around, the Cavs know they'll likely be the front-runners in the Eastern Conference this coming season, regardless of what happens with Irving.

Perhaps that's all the confidence Altman and Gilbert need to know that their current predicament isn't as problematic as some would have you believe.

"It's unfortunate the narrative that's going around," Altman said.

