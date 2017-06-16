Cleveland Gladiators top Baltimore Brigade as AFL playoff race heats up

Cleveland Gladiators quarterback Arvell Nelson breaks out of a tackle in the second half against the Baltimore Brigade in Arena Football League action at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Gladiators needed a win to improve their position in the Arena Football League standings, and that is exactly what they got in a home game against the Baltimore Brigade at Quicken Loans Arena Friday night.

On the strength of a strong first-quarter effort offensively and a late defensive stand, the Gladiators (3-7) secured a 59-48 victory over the Brigade (2-6) and moved into third place in the AFL standings with four regular-season games remaining on the schedule.

In the win over the Brigade, quarterback Arvell Nelson, a Cleveland native and former Glenville Tarblooder, completed 21 of his 32 attempts for 258 yards and seven touchdowns. On the ground, Nelson rushed for another two touchdowns.

Seven of Nelson’s completions went to wide receiver Quentin Sims, who turned those passes into 109 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite giving up a career-high seven touchdowns to Brigade quarterback Shane Carden, the Gladiators got two interceptions, one from defensive back Kenny Veal and another from Lonnie Outlaw.

The Gladiators return to action against the league’s top team, the Philadelphia Soul (8-0) at Quicken Loans Arena next Saturday night before closing the home portion of the schedule against the Tampa Bay Storm on Saturday, July 8.

Following their third bye week on July 15, the Gladiators end the 2017 campaign at Tampa Bay (July 22) and Washington (July 29), as well as a fourth bye in Week 18.

