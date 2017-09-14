Cleveland Indians activate Andrew Miller from disabled list

Andrew Miller. (Photo: Jason Miller, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

The man Toronto Blue Jays fans called "The Angel of Death" last October is back.

The Indians officially activated relief ace Andrew Miller from the disabled list Thursday, meaning the 2016 ALCS MVP will be available to pitch during tonight's game against the Kansas City Royals, if needed.

ROSTER MOVE:

- LHP Andrew Miller activated from disabled list. pic.twitter.com/sWhJulUim8 — WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW (@Indians) September 14, 2017

Miller, a 2017 All-Star, is having an incredible season, sporting a 4-3 record with a 1.65 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 48 appearances.

Right knee issues have limited his recent use, however: After missing more than two weeks with patella tendonitis, Miller's velocity was noticeably lower during two mid-August outings. The club put him back on the DL, and he has not pitched since Aug. 21.

While the Tribe has certainly held its own without Miller (they've won 21 straight games with him missing from the bullpen), the reliever's presence on the team is considered by many to be essential to another possible World Series run.

