Cleveland Indians currently trail Kansas City Royals in food bank competition

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians will host the Kansas City Royals in a three-game homestand this weekend. And while the Tribe currently maintains a 7-game lead over the Royals in the American League Central, Kansas City could claim bragging rights in another competition.

In the week since the Step Up to the Plate competition first kicked off, the Royals and the Harvesters Community Food Network of Kansas City have jumped out to a lead over the Indians and the Greater Food Bank of Cleveland. With five days of donations remaining, the Royals have raised 75 percent ($22,710) of their goal of $30,000, while the Indians have raised 40 percent ($4,089) of their $10,000 goal.

Fans can donate and support their team's cause by either logging on to stepuptotheplate.today or by bringing money or non-perishable food items to Progressive Field during Cleveland's homestand against Kansas City this weekend. Anyone who donates at least $20 at the stadium will receive an autographed picture of a Tribe player (while supplies last).

According to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, a donation of just $1 can provide food for up to four people. The final day for donations in Step Up to the Plate is Monday, Aug. 28.

