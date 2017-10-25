Cleveland ranked among nation's best cities for baseball

CLEVELAND -- Play ball!
Although the Indians didn't make it to the World Series this year, Cleveland has been ranked among America's best 20 cities for baseball.
Cleveland took the #14 spot on WalletHub's latest list, which is topped by New York, St. Louis, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Cincinnati came in at #8.
WalletHub said they used "31 key metrics" while evaluating 360 of the largest U.S. cities when piecing together the lineup. The criteria included performance level, ticket prices and stadium accessibility.
