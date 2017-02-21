Cleveland's Bari Mussawir finds success, support in 'Zombie'

Cleveland's Bari Mussawir has found success and fan support while driving "Zombie" on the Monster Jam circuit. (Photo: Custom)

CLEVELAND -- From Halloween movies and television programs to video games, zombies have become a pop-culture phenomenon in recent years, and Monster Jam driver Bari Mussawir knows that better than most.

Formerly behind the wheel of Spiderman, Mussawir is now in his third year as the driver of Zombie, a custom-made monster truck chosen by Monster Jam fans, which has given the Cleveland native a special bond with those who come out to the shows.

“It couldn’t be a more popular truck to represent, especially to come home to Cleveland with all of my friends and family,” Mussawir told WKYC.com.

“Zombie is a custom-made shell. It’s a fiberglass shell made to replicate a zombie. The Monster Jam fans, they actually voted in Zombie to be the next Monster Jam truck back in 2012, so it’s kind of connected me with the fans since day one. We have a blast every time we go out there.”

The 10,000-pound truck has a 540 Cl Merlin engine capable of producing 1,500 horsepower, and the tires that grip the dirt tracks stand 66 inches (five-and-a-half feet) tall and tip the scales at around 650 pounds each. All of those parts work in tandem with the Coan 2-Speed transmission to allow the trucks to perform aerial stunts like ramp jumps over cars and backflips, in addition to donuts.

“I like to call it finesse,” Mussawir said. “You wouldn’t think you’d associate finesse with a 10,000-pound Monster Jam truck, but that’s what it takes. Inside The Q here, we have tight confines, but these trucks are so nimble, you’d be amazed at what they can do, the wheelies, the sheer acceleration that they provide, it’s an unreal adrenaline rush, for sure.”

A graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and ITT Technical Institute, Mussawir drove Zombie to a third-place finish in the weekend stop at Quicken Loans Arena.

On the way to scoring 625 points, Mussawir drove Zombie to the second-most wheelies (32), and an event-best 31 donuts. In the freestyle category, Zombie registered a high score of 36.

“In an arena setting in The Q, we can get up to 30, 35 miles per hour, which looks faster than it really is on the track, but things happen in a split second, so you really have react,” Mussawir said. “You can’t think about what you’re doing. It’s just a reaction. Probably in a stadium, we can get up to 70 miles an hour in Las Vegas at the Monster Jam World Finals.”

The Monster Jam World Finals are only one month away, and just like UFC fighter Stipe Miocic, the then-Lake Erie Monsters and Cleveland Cavaliers did last summer, Mussawir is planning on bringing some hardware home to Cleveland at season’s end.

“That is the pinnacle of our sport,” Mussawir said. “Las Vegas is where you go to win. There’s nothing left to do in Vegas but win. They’ve got the best drivers there with 32 competing trucks. Thirty-two trucks? It’s a huge feat if you come out on top.”

