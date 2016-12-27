Cody Garbrandt: Urijah Faber helped me mature as a fighter

UFC bantamweight championship contender Cody Garbrandt says MMA veteran Urijah Faber helped him mature as a fighter. (Photo: Joshua Dahl, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Uhrichsville, Ohio native Cody Garbrandt will get his dream shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 207 Friday night, but he might not be here without the advice of a mixed martial arts legend.



When Garbrandt made the decision to move to California and join Team Alpha Male, he was just 1-0 in his professional career, but has rattled off nine straight victories since focusing on his craft under the mentorship of former WEC bantamweight champion Urijah Faber.



“He’s a great mentor,” Garbrandt said of Faber. “Think about it. He’s been fighting since he was 24 years old. He’s 37 now. He’s been fighting the top guys in the world. One of the greatest things I would say is when I first got out there, I was 1-0, and I didn’t really train like a true professional.



“I was a fighter. I was raw as a fighter. I had talent, skill. Changing it into a lifestyle, the MMA lifestyle, inside and outside, what you do in the gym, what you do in The Octagon, and what you do outside, I think that was the biggest change, the lifestyle of becoming a mixed martial artist rather than just a fighter.”



Faber founded Team Alpha Male in 2004, and several of MMA’s best fighters trained together in his gym in Sacramento, California. In late 2012, Faber brought in Duane Ludwig to coach fighters, but eventually, he focused on his own gym, BANG Muay Thai.



Team Alpha Male struggled to find a replacement, but Faber steadied the ship when Danny Castillo, Chris Holdsworth and Justin Buchholz took over leadership of the staff.



“Once they stepped up and became the coaches, it’s been amazing,” Garbrandt said. “It feels awesome. Every day I go in there, I’m excited to learn, get better, train hard. I know those guys are all ex-UFC fighters, so I know that they’re going to know how to get us ready to perform at the highest level, and where we’re at now, I think that’s why you’re seeing so much success because they know what it takes to get us there and keep us there.”



Garbrandt is one of the poster children of Team Alpha Male’s successes.



Garbrandt made short work of Takeya Mizugaki in the first round of their bantamweight contest in the premier bout on the preliminary card of UFC 202 at T-Mobile Arena back in August.



The No. 8 ranked bantamweight in the UFC at the time of his last win, Garbrandt floored Mizugaki with a left-right combination, and that rocked the veteran fighter. With Mizugaki on his knees, Garbrandt landed a follow-up right-handed punch, right-handed hammer fists and left-handed punches before a stop was called to the bout just 48 seconds into the first round.



Garbrandt has won four of his five UFC fights by knockout, including three straight in the first round, and with the support of Faber, he earned a bantamweight championship fight against Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.



“He knows what I can do, and that’s why he’s pushing it, just like with T.J. (Dillashaw),” Garbrandt said. “He pushed T.J., and now, T.J.’s a world champion. Urijah is a very intelligent human on scouting fighters. That’s why our team’s so good. He sees talent, he scouts them, and brings them out. That’s how our team’s so strong. He knows what I can do, and that’s why he’s pushing for it.”