Cody Garbrandt wants Ohio championship homecoming

UFC contender Cody Garbrandt wants an Ohio championship homecoming like the one Stipe Miocic had at UFC 203. (Photo: Joshua Dahl, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Ultimate Fighting Championship bantamweight contender Cody Garbrandt saw first-hand the love heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic got from Cleveland fans when he successfully defended the title at UFC 203 at Quicken Loans Arena back in September.



And Garbrandt, a native of Uhrichsville, Ohio, would love nothing more than having a similar homecoming should he defeat Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title in the co-main event of Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey event at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.



“That’d be great,” Garbrandt told media members at UFC 203. “I think (UFC 203) will showcase a lot of the fans coming out here and supporting the local fighters like Stipe, who was born here and raised, gets his first title defense in Cleveland.”



Homecomings are typically reserved for conquering heroes, and that is exactly the kind of reception Miocic received on his way into and out of the Octagon at UFC 203.



Headlining the UFC’s first-ever card in Cleveland and fighting in his hometown for the first time in nearly six years, Miocic successfully defended his heavyweight championship with a knockout of Alistair Overeem in front of almost 19,000 raucous fans.



“It’s amazing,” Miocic told WKYC.com after winning the fight. “Words can’t describe it, but it was amazing defending it here in Cleveland. Words can’t describe how amazing the fans in the arena were. It was so loud, it was unbelievable.”



Early in the first round, Miocic was pursuing Overeem when he got caught with a punch to the jaw and fell backwards. Overeem immediately jumped at the opportunity and put Miocic into a guillotine choke, but the champion kept his feet on the mat and circled his way out of the submission.



Later in the round, Overeem attempted to throw a right leg kick when Miocic checked it and sent the challenger to the mat. After the takedown, Overeem pulled guard, but Miocic was not to be denied. Miocic landed a pair of right-handed hammer fists before throwing a left-right combination to Overeem’s face.



Following another left hand, Miocic landed four straight rights to Overeem’s jaw, knocking out the challenger and forcing the referee’s stoppage.



“All the people from Cleveland, Croatians, everyone, they’re loyal here in Cleveland,” Miocic said. “They’re hard-working people that are blue-collar. That’s how we do it here. We stay loyal. No matter how bad it gets or how good it gets, we’re all going to stay loyal.”



Like Miocic, Garbrandt wants nothing more than getting his chance to fight in front of the home fans.



“I hope I can do the same when I get the title,” Garbrandt said. “The first thing I’ve got to do is get the title.



“I lived here for a few years, did some amateur cage fights and boxing back here. The Land’s awesome. I’ve had some tough fights growing up through here, so it’s great to come back.”