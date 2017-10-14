Akron Zips football game postponed due to 'extreme weather'

(Photo: Akron Zips Football/Twitter)

Today's scheduled football game between the Akron Zips and the Western Michigan Broncos has been postponed due to "extreme weather" in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Akron not playing football today, game at WMU postponed until tomorrow due to extreme weather conditions @wkyc #Zips — Dave Chudowsky (@DaveChudowsky) October 14, 2017

The game had been set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. eastern time, but torrential rains and a 75-minute delay left the field at Waldo Stadium "unplayable."

Akron-Western Michigan Game Moved to Sunday at 1 PMhttps://t.co/gOPB0jWPEs pic.twitter.com/RHvQZ30ELc — Akron Zips Football (@ZipsFB) October 14, 2017

The two teams are expected to make up the game almost immediately: 1 p.m. tomorrow to be exact. Both the Zips and the Broncos enter the contest unbeaten in Mid-American Conference play.

