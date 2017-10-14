WKYC
Akron Zips football game postponed due to 'extreme weather'

WKYC 5:47 PM. EDT October 14, 2017

Today's scheduled football game between the Akron Zips and the Western Michigan Broncos has been postponed due to "extreme weather" in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The game had been set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. eastern time, but torrential rains and a 75-minute delay left the field at Waldo Stadium "unplayable."

The two teams are expected to make up the game almost immediately: 1 p.m. tomorrow to be exact. Both the Zips and the Broncos enter the contest unbeaten in Mid-American Conference play.

