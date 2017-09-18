Coroner rules Kent State football player Tyler Heintz died of exertional heat stroke

KENT - A representative of the Portage County Coroner's Office has confirmed to WKYC Channel 3 that the death of Kent State University freshman football player Tyler Heintz was caused by exertional heat stroke, or exertional hyperthermia.

Heintz, 19, had finished his second day of conditioning drills with the Golden Flashes on June 13 when he was transported from Dix Stadium to an area hospital. Heintz was a 2017 graduate of Kenton High School in Kenton, Ohio and was recruited as "a rising star" on Kent State's offensive line.

The preliminary autopsy report stated Heintz had a very high body temperature.

The University dismissed the coach who was supervising the drill, football strength and conditioning coach Ross Bowsher, last month after it was revealed that he provided false information about his certification.

Bowsher later responded, "I am disappointed that the university also released in the same statement that my employment was terminated on the grounds that I provided false information – suggesting that I caused Tyler Heintz’s death. I care very much for all my student athletes, and their well-being and safety have always been my top priority. I continue to mourn the loss of Tyler Heintz, and his family remains in my thoughts and prayers.”

