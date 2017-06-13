WKYC
REPORT: Kent State University football player dies after Tuesday practice session

Kent State freshman football passes away after practice

WKYC 8:07 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

KENT - Kent State freshman football player Tyler Heintz has passed away according to several reports.

The news was first posted on Kenton High School's football Twitter page. 

Heintz's passing was also reported by WKTN Radio in Kenton. 

Heintz was a 2017 graduate of Kenton High School and was set to play offensive tackle for Kent State University. He died after the second day of the Golden Flashes' football camp.

The University has not released a statement at this time. 

