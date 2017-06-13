REPORT: Kent State University football player dies after Tuesday practice session

(Photo: Kenton Football/Twitter)

KENT - Kent State freshman football player Tyler Heintz has passed away according to several reports.

The news was first posted on Kenton High School's football Twitter page.

Tyler Heintz passed away after a Kent State workout today Shocked and bewildered is all we can say. Pray for his family. — Kenton Football 2017 (@Kenton_Football) June 13, 2017

What a great kid. Your football family will miss you pic.twitter.com/80JYvNbiTN — Kenton Football 2017 (@Kenton_Football) June 13, 2017

Heintz's passing was also reported by WKTN Radio in Kenton.

Heintz was a 2017 graduate of Kenton High School and was set to play offensive tackle for Kent State University. He died after the second day of the Golden Flashes' football camp.

The University has not released a statement at this time.

