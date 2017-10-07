Thomas Woodson guides Akron over Ball State 31-3

Akron quarterback Thomas Woodson (4) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at InfoCision Stadium. (Photo: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports)

AKRON (AP) - Thomas Woodson tossed two touchdown passes and John Lako returned an interception 35 yards for a score as Akron cruised past Ball State 31-3 on Saturday.



Woodson opened the scoring for the Zips (3-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) with a 24-yard strike to Austin Wolf on an eight-play, 75-yard drive to begin the game. Woodson also connected with Kwad Smith from 21 yards out in the fourth quarter. Deltron Sands scored on a 32-yard run in the second quarter and Tom O'Leary added a 48-yard field to give Akron a 17-3 halftime lead.



The Zips now lead the series 12-11-1.



Jack Milas completed 21 of 41 passes for 176 yards and was picked off three times for the Cardinals (2-4, 0-2). Caleb Huntley carried 25 times for 129 yards for Ball State. Justin Hall, who came into the game first among freshman nationally with 35 catches and 431 yards, caught seven passes for 48 yards.

© 2017 Associated Press