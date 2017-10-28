Thomas Woodson's 3 TDs lead Akron past Buffalo 21-20

Akron quarterback Thomas Woodson (4) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at InfoCision Stadium. (Photo: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports)

AKRON (AP) - Thomas Woodson was 21-of-29 passing for 291 yards and three touchdowns, and Akron beat Buffalo 21-20 on Saturday.



Woodson was pressured on his go-ahead touchdown pass but found fifth-year senior Kevin Gladney for a one-handed grab in the end zone to give Akron a one-point lead with 4:46 remaining in the game. It was Gladney's first touchdown of his career.



Buffalo answered with an 11-play, 45-yard drive but Tyree Jackson's pass on third-and-6 was incomplete and Adam Mitcheson missed a 46-yard field goal with 1:51 left. The Bulls had three timeouts but Akron was able to pick up two first downs to run out the clock.



Austin Wolf and Fransohn Bickley also had receiving touchdowns for Akron (5-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). A.J. Coney led Akron receivers with seven catches for 91 yards.



Emmanuel Reed rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries for Buffalo (3-6, 1-4). Jackson passed for 313 yards on 50 attempts.

