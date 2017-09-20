HOUSTON – A local college football player has died after injuring his neck during a game on Saturday.

Robert Grays was a sophomore at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.

He passed away at a Houston hospital Tuesday night.

Grays was a two-year starter at cornerback at Fort Bend Hightower High School in Missouri City before heading to Midwestern State.

Family and friends have been sharing their memories of him all through the week with the #24strong.

Today, the Midwestern State community mourns the loss of Robert Grays. #24Strong pic.twitter.com/9ESYz623F0 — MSU Mustangs (@MSUMustangs) September 20, 2017

© 2017 KHOU-TV