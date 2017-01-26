John Carroll football team wins College Athlete of the Year at CLE Sports Awards

Quarterback Anthony Moeglin and the John Carroll football team won College Athlete of the Year at the 2017 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards Thursday night. (Photo: Picasa, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- After a record-setting season, the John Carroll University football team won the College Athlete of the Year Award at the 17th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards ceremony at the Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel Thursday night.

The Ohio Athletic Conference football championship had long belonged to the University of Mount Union Purple Raiders, but that was not the case this year, as the Blue Streaks broke their two-decade stranglehold on the league.

After an opening-week loss at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, the Blue Streaks rattled off nine straight regular-season wins, including a come-from-behind victory over Mount Union, the school’s first win over the Purple Raiders since 1989.

In its third trip to the postseason in four years, John Carroll advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Tournament under the direction of head coach Tom Arth, who earned D3football.com and OAC Coach of the Year honors before taking a job at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

The Blue Streaks earned the rematch with Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the national semifinals by upsetting another Division III powerhouse, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks, last Saturday. The Warhawks won six national titles between 2007 and 2014, and played for another three in the last 11 years.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Moeglin completed 267 passes for 2,800 yards and 29 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. Despite throwing four picks against Wesley in the second round of the postseason, Moeglin passed for eight touchdowns in the playoffs.

