LIVE UPDATES | MAC Championship Game: Akron vs. Kent State

CLEVELAND - 6:50 p.m.--WELCOME BACK TO THE Q FOR THE MAC CHAMPIONSHIP
Dino and Matt are back courtside at Quicken Loans Arena for the 2017 Mid-American Conference Men's Basketball Tournament Championship. It should be a special night as backyard rivals are set to meet for the right to advance to the NCAA Tournament. Top seeded Akron against #6 Kent State. Tip off set for just after 7:30 p.m.
We'll have plenty of coverage coming your way tonight, including Facebook Lives, photo gallery, Matt's game story, and much more.
