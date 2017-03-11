LIVE UPDATES | MAC Championship Game: Akron vs. Kent State

The Akron cheerleading squad revs up the crowd during the first half of the MAC Tournament semifinals matchup against the Ball State Cardinals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, Friday night. (Photo: Custom)

CLEVELAND - 6:50 p.m.--WELCOME BACK TO THE Q FOR THE MAC CHAMPIONSHIP

Dino and Matt are back courtside at Quicken Loans Arena for the 2017 Mid-American Conference Men's Basketball Tournament Championship. It should be a special night as backyard rivals are set to meet for the right to advance to the NCAA Tournament. Top seeded Akron against #6 Kent State. Tip off set for just after 7:30 p.m.

We'll have plenty of coverage coming your way tonight, including Facebook Lives, photo gallery, Matt's game story, and much more.

You can follow our twitter feeds below:

Tweets by MattFlorjancic

© 2017 WKYC-TV