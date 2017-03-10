WKYC
LIVE UPDATES | Mid-American Conference Tournament Semifinals

Matthew Florjancic and Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 5:52 PM. EST March 10, 2017

CLEVELAND - 5:44 p.m.-WELCOME TO THE MAC SEMIFINALS

Matt Florjancic and Dave DeNatale are with you courtside for both Akron vs. Ball State and Kent State vs. Ohio. The winners will come back here tomorrow night and play for MAC Tournament crown and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. 

We are at the 14:35 mark of the first half with #1 seed Akron leading #4 seed Ball State 15-6. Zips are 3-4 from 3-point range so far and Kwan Cheatham has eight points. 

