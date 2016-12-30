Billy Price: Ohio State just needs to execute to beat Clemson

Offensive lineman Billy Price says the Ohio State Buckeyes just need to execute to beat Clemson in the College Football Playoff. (Photo: Joseph Maiorana, Custom)

For the second time in three years, the Ohio State Buckeyes will participate in the College Football Playoff.



Despite not winning the Big Ten East Division title or playing in the conference championship game, the Buckeyes earned the No. 3 seed and will face the second-ranked Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in New Year's Eve.



The winner of the Ohio State-Clemson matchup will take on the winner of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 4 Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, January 9.



“We just need to execute,” Buckeyes offensive lineman Billy Price said. “That's what it comes down to. And to look at, 'Hey, we need to run this play or do this or this,' I don't think it's part of what we need to do. Again, we just need to execute on our end of it and make sure that the offensive line takes care of their responsibilities, and running backs and so forth and so on.”



The Buckeyes finished the 2016 regular season with an 11-1 record, capped off by an historic 30-27 win over the University of Michigan in double overtime at Ohio Stadium on November 26.



Although it lost 14 starters/key contributors in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ohio State averaged 42.7 points, 258.3 rushing yards and 221.2 passing yards per game. The Buckeyes outscored their opponents by 28.5 points per game during the regular season.



“To play an offensive shootout game, if that's what it comes down to, if the offense has got to score, they've got to score,” Price said. “I think that just make sure we take care of what we need to and execute on our end.”



Quarterback J.T. Barrett led the way for Ohio State’s offense, as he completed 214 of his 346 attempts (61.8 percent) for 2,428 yards and 24 touchdowns against five interceptions. Additionally, Barrett rushed for 847 yards and tied for the team lead with nine touchdowns.



Taking the place of All-Big Ten running back Ezekiel Elliott, freshman rusher Mike Weber gained 1,072 yards and scored nine touchdowns.



Junior halfback Curtis Samuel proved to be the Buckeyes’ most prolific playmaker, as he turned 91 carries into 704 yards and eight touchdowns, and a team-leading 65 catches into 822 yards and seven scores.



Samuel had more than twice as many receptions as the next leading Buckeye, Noah Brown, and his 15 combined touchdowns were the most on the team this season.



“We prepare for all of them, so I don't want to say that one person in particular is going to be a problem,” Price said. “Again, you've got to respect your opponent, you can't take them lightly. Their linebacker corps is very good. Their defensive line is very good, big, strong. They get off the ball. They're very explosive.

“If you don't get a hand on them and you don't slow them down, it's going to be a bad day for your offense.”