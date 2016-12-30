Billy Price: Ohio State's leadership reason for success

Offensive lineman Billy Price feels Ohio State's leadership is the reason for the Buckeyes' success. (Photo: Joseph Maiorana, Custom)

Just as they were in 2014, the 2016 Ohio State team may be a year ahead of expectations, and for the second time in three years, the youthful Buckeyes will participate in the College Football Playoff.



Despite not winning the Big Ten East Division title or playing in the conference championship game, the Buckeyes earned the No. 3 seed and will face the second-ranked Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in New Year's Eve.



The winner of the Ohio State-Clemson matchup will take on the winner of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 4 Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, January 9.



“I think the leadership, the leadership has a huge role in it,” Buckeyes offensive lineman Billy Price said. “Again, if we don't have J.T., Pat Elflein and Raekwon, some of us older guys, those young guys don't know what really to expect or what's going to happen, make sure that we stay on task.

“You have so many distractions and so many things, especially as a young player, being a first-time player at Ohio State, so many distractions, and make sure you stay on path and stay on route.”



Although it lost 14 starters/key contributors in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ohio State averaged 42.7 points, 258.3 rushing yards and 221.2 passing yards per game. The Buckeyes outscored their opponents by 28.5 points per game during the regular season.



And despite their youth, the Buckeyes earned four victories over top-10 opponents, including Oklahoma and Wisconsin on the road during the regular season.



“I think it's accumulation of everything,” Price said. “If you don't have leadership, you could be all over the map. If Mike (Weber) didn't have J.T. (Barrett) as a quarterback, if Mike didn't have Pat as one of his boys, myself, again, you can be straying in different directions, especially with all the temptations and stuff around college football players, period.”



Heading into Saturday’s national semifinal, Price is confident in what he has seen from the Buckeyes throughout their bowl practices.

“(We’ve) got a good mindset going into this game, very prepared,” Price said. “Just really being able to take things in stride and appreciate where we're at and not taking things for granted. You have 100 some teams wanting to be here. And there's only four of us here. Very thankful.”