Cardale Jones takes jab at Urban Meyer, Ohio State play-calling during Oklahoma game

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The hits kept coming for the Ohio State football team on Saturday night.

As Oklahoma pushed its lead to double-digits before beating the Buckeyes 31-16 inside Ohio Stadium, ex-Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones took to Twitter to chime in. In particular, Jones took aim at the Buckeyes' ineffective play-calling, while tagging former OSU offensive coordinator and now-Texas head coach Tom Herman in a tweet.

We need that magical pixie dust on offense right about now @CoachTomHerman — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) September 10, 2017

Jones' reference to "pixie dust" is a callback to the statements made by Herman following the Longhorns' season-opening loss to Maryland a week ago. Following his team's 51-41 defeat to the Terrapins, Herman said, “If we all thought that we were going to come in here and in nine months sprinkle some fairy dust on this team and think that we’ve arrived then we’re wrong."

Meyer took issue with his ex-assistant's comments, telling CBSSports.com that it drove him "insane" when first-year head coaches blamed the players they inherited at a new school.

"C'mon man. I don't know where that came from," Meyer said. "It's like a new generation of excuse. [Herman] said, 'I can't rub pixie dust on this thing.' He got a dose of reality. Maryland just scored 51 points on you."

Herman declined to respond when given the opportunity to do so at a press conference later in the week.

And while Jones' tweet -- as they usually are -- was likely good made in good fun, it's not hard to see which side he's taking the newfound feud between his former coaches.

No they don't, Urban ain't about to run me to death 🙅🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Kx979Wqefm — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) September 10, 2017

