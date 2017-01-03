Chip Kelly protégé Ryan Day named Ohio State quarterbacks coach

Ryan Day, who has spent the last two seasons in the NFL coaching the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, was named Ohio State's quarterbacks coach under Urban Meyer, the school announced Tuesday.

“We will become a good passing team,” Meyer said after the Buckeyes' 31-0 loss to Clemson in the Playoff, his first shutout as a head coach. “We will. Next year.”

Day's arrival figures to facilitate that growth Meyer mentioned.

Day, who takes over for Tim Beck, previously coached in the college game as an assistant at Temple and Boston College. Most notably, he was a graduate assistant under Meyer with the Florida Gators in 2005.

Day worked with Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert this past season and helped Sam Bradford have a record-setting season in 2015 with the Eagles.

As a player at New Hampshire, Day played under his mentor Kelly, who was then the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.