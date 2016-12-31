Clemson Tigers crush Ohio State Buckeyes in Fiesta Bowl

Clemson Tigers running back C.J. Fuller (27) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Custom)

The Clemson Tigers earned their chance at redemption in the College Football Playoff, and it came at the expense of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

One year after falling to the University of Alabama in the National Championship Game, the Tigers steamrolled to a 31-0 win over the Buckeyes in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Saturday night.

By virtue of the win over the Buckeyes (11-2), the Tigers (13-1) earned their rematch against the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, January 9.

Despite throwing a pair of interceptions early in the game, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 23 of his 36 attempts for 259 yards and one touchdown. Watson added another 57 yards and two scores on 15 carries out of the backfield.

Conversely, Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett completed only 19 of his 33 attempts for 127 yards with two interceptions.

As a team, the Buckeyes were limited to 81 rushing yards, and 208 yards of total offense against the Tigers.

The Buckeyes were shut out in a bowl game for the first time since their 28-0 loss to the University of California Golden Bears in the 1920 Rose Bowl on January 1, 1921.

The Tigers overcame an interception on their first drive of the game, and responded with a score on their second possession. Tigers kicker Greg Huegel converted a 45-yard field goal attempt to give the No. 2 seed a 3-0 lead over the third-seeded Buckeyes with 9:16 to play in the first quarter.

The Tigers took the lead after Ohio State kicker Tyler Durbin pushed a 47-yard field goal attempt wide to the right of the upright following Gareon Conley’s interception of Heisman Trophy finalist Deshaun Watson on Clemson’s first possession.

The Tigers had another answer for the Buckeyes missing a 40-plus yard field goal in the first quarter.

With 2:16 to play in the first quarter, Watson took a shotgun snap from center, faked an inside draw to the running back, froze the Buckeyes defense and ran around left tackle for the touchdown. Thanks to a pair of third-down conversions, the Tigers marched 70 yards in 10 plays and took a 10-0 lead over the Buckeyes on the Watson touchdown run.

The Tigers extended their lead over Buckeyes to 17-0 on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Watson to C.J. Fuller with 2:21 to play in the first half.

Facing a second-and-seven from Ohio State’s 30-yard line, Watson took a snap, dropped back in the pocket and found Fuller behind the Buckeyes secondary along the left sideline. Huegel tacked on the extra point.

Earlier in the drive, Watson turned a second-and-12 from Clemson’s 34-yard line into a first down at Ohio State’s 33 with a 33-yard run that initially went to the left side of the formation before the Heisman Trophy finalist reversed field and froze the Buckeyes’ defense.

Watson is focused on leading his team back to the National Championship Game, and he is playing like a man anxious for a chance at redemption.

With 2:06 to play in the third quarter, Watson called his own number, ran a quarterback draw and scored his second rushing touchdown of the game, which gave the Tigers a 24-0 lead over the Buckeyes.

Following a kick-catch interference penalty on Ohio State, Clemson took over possession of the ball at the Buckeyes’ 40-yard line, and the Tigers needed just five plays and a little over two minutes to score their third touchdown of the game.

The Tigers just kept rolling in the fourth quarter.

After a J.T. Barrett interception in the end zone was returned 86 yards by Van Smith to the Ohio State 14-yard line and a personal foul penalty on the Buckeyes, Clemson needed just two plays to find the end zone for the fourth time.

On a pitch out to the right of the formation, Clemson running back Wayne Gallman scored on a seven-yard run and gave the Tigers a 31-0 lead over the Buckeyes.