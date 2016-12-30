Curtis Samuel envisions doing something special for Ohio State Buckeyes

Halfback Curtis Samuel says the Fiesta Bowl is no bigger than any other game for the Ohio State Buckeyes. (Photo: Greg Bartram, Custom)

Ohio State junior halfback Curtis Samuel always envisioned doing incredible things on the football field, and throughout the 2016 season, he turned those visions into reality with highlight-reel plays for the Buckeyes (11-1).



And now, Samuel envisions himself making the plays required for the No. 3 seeded Buckeyes to top the Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and get Ohio State into the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for the second time in three years.



“Growing up, one of my coaches always told me, if you can't see it, it will never happen,” Samuel said. “So usually, before games, I picture myself doing something spectacular. I picture the team doing spectacular even before the play.



“Even before the play is run, I picture myself doing something spectacular. So it doesn't surprise me when I score on a long run or catch a long pass because I’ve seen it happen already.”



Samuel put on the most important displays of his skills late in the 30-27 double-overtime win over the University of Michigan Wolverines in front of an Ohio Stadium record of 110,045 fans over Thanksgiving weekend.



One play after a review upheld a fourth-and-one conversion from junior quarterback J.T. Barrett, Ohio State went to Samuel for the game-winning carry. After taking the ball from Barrett, Samuel hustled around left end, got past the first wave of defenders and sprinted into the end zone for the clinching score.



Samuel ended the day with 54 yards on seven carries, another 32 on four catches and the touchdown run.



The Buckeyes scored two touchdowns in the overtime periods, the second of which came after they held Michigan to a 37-yard field goal on their second possession in the extra session.

Samuel not only ran for the game-winning 15-yard touchdown, but also, kept alive the double-overtime drive with an impromptu play that turned a third-and-nine screen pass to the right of the formation into an eight-yard gain on the left side of the field.



After catching the football, Samuel appeared to be bottled up by Michigan’s defense, but after reversing field and getting key blocks, he scooted toward the sideline and nearly got a first down.



“I find my game is pretty even,” Samuel said. “I love doing both. Whether it's running the ball or running down the field catching the ball, I feel excited about doing both of them.

“I can assume that they're going to try to game plan on certain guys. But if you put all three of us in the backfield, I don't really know what they can do. They don't know if it could be a pass or run. We could do a whole bunch of different things they got to worry about -- three different runners in the backfield. That's a great weapon that we have. And it kind of confuses the defense a little bit, has them thinking a little bit.”