Curtis Samuel: Fiesta Bowl no bigger than any other game for Ohio State Buckeyes

Curtis Samuel envisions doing something special for the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Custom)

The third-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes will play in the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years when they take on the No. 2 ranked Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl semifinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday night.



But despite playing for the opportunity to advance to the National Championship Game, Ohio State junior halfback Curtis Samuel feels this week is like any other for the Buckeyes, who won four games against top-10 opponents during the regular season.



“I feel like this is as important as any other game we played this year, because if those games weren't important, we wouldn't be here now,” Samuel said. “If we didn't win those games, we wouldn't be here now. We played against a bunch of great teams this year so far, so I don't really feel no pressure in this game at all.”



Samuel proved to be the Buckeyes’ most prolific playmaker during the regular season, as he turned 91 carries into 704 yards and eight touchdowns, and a team-leading 65 catches into 822 yards and seven scores. Samuel had more than twice as many receptions as the next leading Buckeye, Noah Brown, and his 15 combined touchdowns were the most on the team this season.



Samuel put on the most important displays of his skills late in the 30-27 double-overtime win over the University of Michigan Wolverines in front of an Ohio Stadium record of 110,045 fans over Thanksgiving weekend.



One play after a review upheld a fourth-and-one conversion from junior quarterback J.T. Barrett, Ohio State went to Samuel for the game-winning carry. After taking the ball from Barrett, Samuel hustled around left end, got past the first wave of defenders and sprinted into the end zone for the clinching score.



Samuel ended the day with 54 yards on seven carries, another 32 on four catches and the touchdown run.

After catching the football, Samuel appeared to be bottled up by Michigan’s defense, but after reversing field and getting key blocks, he scooted toward the sideline and nearly got a first down.



A special-teamer on the 2014 National Championship team, Samuel aims to make an impact against Clemson and get the Buckeyes back to the title game.

“It would definitely be great,” Samuel said. “My freshman year, I was a part of it, but I did the little things, like special teams, which I'm proud I was able to be out there with those guys, just being able to contribute in some type of way.



“I was happy to do anything for those guys and just being a junior now and being able to try to accomplish, something like that will be special and will be great for me just understanding that I had a big role in that year and being able to look back and just understand that it was a great year for everybody, and the guys that wasn't part of the team in 2014 was a part of it in 2016.”