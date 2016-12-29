Fiesta Bowl: What you need to know for traffic, parking and more

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after scoring a touchdown in overtime against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Sabau, 2016 Getty Images)

Up to 80,000 football fans will descend upon Glendale's University of Phoenix Stadium Saturday to watch the Clemson University Tigers and Ohio State University Buckeyes compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Many fans will board planes or crisscross the nation's highways to make it to the Valley for the game. But their most difficult trek might be the last few miles, as traffic experts predict heavy backups on Loop 101 between Northern Avenue and Camelback Road, and on all of the surrounding surface streets.

That's where Glendale transportation administrator Allan Galicia comes in. He's been working with a team of city officials, law-enforcement agencies and the Arizona Department of Transportation to create a traffic plan that will allow fans to best navigate the freeways and city streets and make it into the stadium before kickoff.

By noon on Dec. 31, Galicia and his three-person team will be stationed in front of 23 video screens in the back room of a Glendale fire station about 8 miles from University of Phoenix Stadium.

The screens will allow them to zoom in and pan across every square inch of roadway and parking lot surrounding the stadium. If there's a crash, they can call law enforcement on the ground and promptly shift barricades to redirect traffic. If cars back up at a traffic light, they can change the signal timing with a click of a button.

In addition to the video cameras, people positioned atop Gila River Arena will keep watch and report back to Galicia and law enforcement.

"It's almost like in the movies," Galicia said, comparing the operation to a futuristic film.

The Glendale Traffic Management Center operates during all Arizona Cardinals games and other mega-events at the stadium, but the Fiesta Bowl is different. At Cardinals game, the bulk of visitors are season-ticket holders who know how to navigate the parking lots. Instead, they're planning as if all attendees are new to the stadium by installing more signs to help direct traffic, Galicia said.

"It can get really crazy," he said.

In addition, he said they're preparing for larger-than-usual crowds, as die-hard fans travel from across the country to watch their teams.

"We've done other events such as the Super Bowl and the College Football Championship, so we're ready for them. We've done it numerous times and — how should I say it? — we've got this," Galicia said, laughing.

He said the best way to ensure a pleasant fan experience is to get to the game early. He said the hours between 1-3 p.m. will see the lightest traffic for people who plan only to attend the game, but visitors are encouraged to arrive even earlier to take advantage of pre-game activities.

A full fan guide with other useful tips is available at FiestaBowl.org. Here's the most important information you need to enjoy the game:

Where:

University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale

When:

Dec. 31. Gates open at 3 p.m. Kickoff at 5 p.m.

Getting there:

Parking at the stadium: Fans planning to drive and park at University of Phoenix Stadium are encouraged to buy parking passes in advance for $40 at FiestaBowl.org or by calling 480-350-0911. Parking passes will be available at parking-garage entrances on game day, cash only. Directions to the appropriate lot are on the back of the parking pass. Lots will open at 11 a.m. and close one hour after the game. Glendale does not permit parking in neighborhoods near the stadium.

Parking at Westgate: Fans can park at the Westgate Entertainment District, next to the stadium, for $10 from 9 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Enter from the north off Glendale Avenue via 95th or 93rd avenues. No tailgating is allowed in Westgate lots.

Parking at Tanger Outlet: Fans can park for free at Tanger Outlets, the mall northeast of the stadium, if they arrive between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. From 1 p.m.-5:15 p.m., parking costs $20 at all Tanger lots. No tailgating is allowed in Tanger lots.

Accessible cart services: A free shuttle is available for fans with disabilities and one guest. The golf carts labeled "disabled shuttle" are accessible in any of the parking areas contiguous to the stadium. The only lot north of Maryland Avenue that provides the service is Blue G.

Bicycle parking: Fans using a non-motorized bicycle to get to the game may lock their bike on racks northeast of the stadium along the sidewalk between the Red Preferred and Grey lots.

Tailgating:

On your own: Tailgating in stadium parking lots is limited to the space directly in front of or behind your vehicle. Fans cannot purchase extra parking passes for tailgating. Alcohol is only allowed in designated tailgating areas. Fans can bring propane or natural-gas grills but not charcoal grills. Glass containers also are prohibited. Private catering or the sale of food or drinks is not allowed. Tailgating is not allowed after the game.

Fiesta Fan Pregame Party: This Fiesta Bowl-sponsored event begins at 11:30 on the Great Lawn, west of the stadium. It is free with a game ticket. Activities include live music, interactive games and pep rallies for both teams. Food and drink (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) are available for purchase.

APS Stadium Club Pregame Party: This event, held in a private area of the Great Lawn, costs $100 and includes an all-you-can-eat buffet and seven drink tickets (non-alcoholic, beer, wine and cocktails). It opens at 11:30 a.m. and features live music and interactive games. Tickets can be purchased by calling 480-350-0911 or at FiestaBowl.org.

Need to know:

Alcohol: Fans cannot bring alcohol into University of Phoenix Stadium. Guests with a valid ID can purchase alcohol inside the stadium until the end of the third quarter.

Re-entry: Fans may not re-enter the building if they leave.

Clear-bag policy: Fans are allowed to bring one clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bag smaller than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches, or a 1 gallon clear, resealable plastic storage bag. In addition, guests are allowed one small clutch bag smaller than 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches. It need not be clear.

Prohibited items: Typical prohibited items — such as firearms, knifes and fireworks — are not allowed in University of Phoenix Stadium. All bags are subject to search upon entry. Other prohibitions include:

External food or beverages (one factory-sealed, non-frozen 500 milliliter bottle of water allowed per person, and food for children under 2).

Signs larger than 3 feet by 2 feet (or any sign with offensive language).

Brooms, poles or sticks.

Cameras with professional photo lenses longer than 8 inches.

Tripods.

Selfie sticks.

Footballs or beach balls.

Laptop computers (tablets permitted).

Laser pointers.

Umbrellas larger than 12 inches long.

Strollers must be checked at the Guest Services Center.