For Ohio State, Urban Meyer, Fiesta Bowl is postseason home

Once, it required a long memory to recall Ohio State's bowl history in Arizona.

There was nearly a two-decade gap between the Buckeyes' two early Fiesta Bowl appearances and their third in January 2003, a legendary double-overtime win over Miami to clinch Ohio State's seventh national championship.

That was only the beginning of Phoenix becoming a Christmas vacation home for the Buckeyes and their rabid fans. For current Ohio State students, a postseason in Arizona is almost all they know. The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will be the Buckeyes' seventh Arizona appearances in 15 years. Their next most frequent postseason stop in that span is New Orleans three times. The others since 2002 were one-time trips including to the Rose Bowl.

"Our fans are now familiar with all the different amenities," Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said. "We look at it as a place where we know we can have great attendance. The place has a lot to do with it. Our fans love it there. There was a period when we had a little bit of fatigue and didn't sell as many tickets. It's always about the contest."

Ohio State traveled well last year for a Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame, and there was never a question about returning strong for what will be a sold-out College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson on Saturday. Currently Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer also has roots here, not all on the Ohio State side. He will be coaching in his fourth Arizona postseason game in 13 years, the first with Utah (2005 Fiesta) then with Florida in a one-sided win over the Buckeyes in the 2007 BCS National Championship.

"Five times we've seen the (Fiesta Bowl) yellow coats as we arrived," Meyer said Monday, including one when he was an assistant with Notre Dame. "Being politically correct, I don't know if we're allowed to rank our favorite bowls, but this is one of our favorite bowls. What I'm not surprised at when I saw last year for the first time representing Ohio State is the amount of people that will show up. When I was on the other sideline (with Florida), it was about 75 percent Ohio State fans. I know Ohio State will be very well represented Saturday."

Whether it's staying at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess or practicing at Phoenix Pinnacle High School (most years, but not this one), Ohio State can easily slip into a familiar routine each trip to Arizona.

"We're treated so well by the Fiesta Bowl people, everyone enjoyed coming out there," said Pete Hagan, who as associate athletic director was Ohio State's lead bowl official through the 2014 season. "The facilities were great for practice and for families and fans it's very convenient because of access to shopping and restaurants nearby."

Hagan developed a friendship with Chuck O'Connor, who is on the Fiesta Bowl board of directors and five times has been the Fiesta team liaison for Ohio State.

"They're great people to host," O'Connor said. "Hospitality is our stock and trade in making sure we continue to offer a competitive game. There's a method to the madness in getting to know these people as well as possible."

Because the College Football Playoff committee now selects teams for all New Year's Six Bowls including the Fiesta, there is no courting necessary like in the days when the Fiesta competed for highly-ranked teams. The Fiesta first hosted a national championship game in January 1987 and since then has maintained a position near the top of the postseason hierarchy that naturally intersects with elite programs.

"They are perennially in a New Year's bowl and since we moved up in the pecking order, we're naturally going to end up with Ohio State more," O'Connor said. "Plus Big Ten schools love to come here because every other person is from the Midwest."

For Ohio State fans living in Arizona and throughout the West, the 15-year run of Buckeyes' appearances – or even longer including a 2000 regular-season game against Arizona in Tucson – is like manna from heaven.

Super fan Fred Fingerhut remembers gathering at H.B. Hanratty's, a bar in Phoenix, to listen to Ohio State games on the radio via WBNS in Columbus. "We'd all kick in and pay for a long distance phone call," said Fingerhut, who has an Ohio State room in his home that includes autographed photos of the school's Heisman Trophy winners. "If you wear something Ohio State, someone will invariably say, 'Go Bucks.' The fans are probably the most avid for any school in the country."

Now hundreds or even thousands (for the Michigan game) of Ohio State fans living in the Valley show up through the season to watch games at multiple gathering sites including Bottled Blonde in Scottsdale.

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Phoenix was chosen by the school Alumni Association as its 2016 outstanding club. There are 5,000 to 6,000 Ohio State alumni in Arizona, said Phoenix club president Kevin Fox, who moved to Arizona in 1996. Though other more established clubs generate larger annual donations, the Phoenix club is one of the strongest from a social base.

"We do things other alumni clubs don't do," including offering bus transportation from Scottsdale to Saturday's game in Glendale, Fox said. He compares the Phoenix club to a "teenager looking to go to college. We're still very youthful.

"I've seen a huge population boom in Phoenix that's directly related back to the state of Ohio. Arizona has replaced Florida as the place to go once it's time to get out of Ohio. Our club has been a benefactor of the Fiesta Bowl (appearances). We utilize it as a way to not only raise funds but to open people's eyes to Arizona and be that welcome wagon handshake."

The Phoenix club also offers an annual scholarship for an Arizona student to attend Ohio State. Fox said more Arizona high school athletes are choosing Ohio State, including Nikki Walts of Scottsdale in soccer and several in synchronized swimming.

Dave Hocevar, one of the Phoenix club's board members, was the second ever Brutus Buckeye, a now half century-old mascot tradition. He wore the costume in 1968 when Ohio State beat USC in the '69 Rose Bowl to cap an undefeated season and national championship.

"We call ourselves the luckiest fans in the country," Hocevar said. "These games are a great team building event for the (alumni club) leadership to work together and provide value for the fans not just coming here from Columbus but all over the U.S. We try to fill out what the administration does (with events during game week) for fans who want activities that aren't price prohibitive."

Joe Kross was one of those fans here for the 2003 Fiesta Bowl but also to interview for his dream job as an anesthesiologist at Barrow Neurological Institute.

"The morning of the game, I already knew I had a fair chance of getting the job," Kross said. "My wife and I were sitting out at at the Marriott at McDowell Mountains and I said, 'Do you think you could move here?' "

Her answer, not surprisingly, was yes, and now the Krosses will be attending their seventh Ohio State postseason game, all in Arizona.

Ohio State in Arizona postseason

Overall record: 5-3

x-1980 Fiesta Bowl: Penn State 31, Ohio State 19.

x-1983 season ('84 Fiesta Bowl): Ohio State 28, Pittsburgh 23.

x-2002 season ('03 Fiesta Bowl): Ohio State 31, Miami 24 (2 overtimes).

x-2003 season ('04 Fiesta Bowl): Ohio State 35, Kansas State 28

x-2005 season ('06 Fiesta Bowl): Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 20.

y-2006 season ('07 BCS National Championship): Florida 41, Ohio State 14.

y-2008 season ('09 Fiesta Bowl): Texas 24, Ohio State 21.

y-2015 season ('16 Fiesta Bowl): Ohio State 44, Notre Dame 28.

y-2016 season (Fiesta Bowl/College Football Playoff semifinal): No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson.

x-Sun Devil Stadium.

y-University of Phoenix Stadium.