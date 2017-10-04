Former Ohio State running back Bri'onte Dunn arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping

According to multiple reports, former Ohio State running back and Canton native Bri'onte Dunn has been arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping in Columbus.

According to WCMH NBC 4, Dunn's arrest stems from an incident in August. Per the Columbus TV station:

According to Columbus Police reports, Dunn asked the victim for a ride home on Aug. 20, 2017 around 4:15am. She picked him up and drove to her residence. She told police she got into bed and Dunn got in with her 15 minutes later. The victim says Dunn began pulling her nightgown down, grabbing her and kissing her, though she told him to stop. She says he forced her to have sex with him three times and held her down, even though she told him to stop and tried to push him off.

A former 5-star prospect at Canton GlenOak, Dunn played at Ohio State from 2012-2015, amassing 291 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was dismissed from the Buckeyes' roster in July 2016 after an incident in which his girlfriend had told police he had hit her. He was eventually charged with domestic violence and assault.

According to the Canton Repository, Dunn pled no contest to the assault charge and was sentenced to two years of probation in February.

A warrant for Dunn's arrest relating to his most recent incident was issued on Tuesday. Per 10TV in Columbus, he was arrested on Wednesday.

