Frustrated Urban Meyer anxious to improve Ohio State Buckeyes

Frustrated by a 31-0 shutout loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, Coach Urban Meyer is anxious to improve the Ohio State Buckeyes. (Photo: Greg Bartram, Custom)

The Clemson Tigers earned their chance at redemption in the College Football Playoff, and it came at the expense of the Ohio State Buckeyes.



One year after falling to the University of Alabama in the National Championship Game, the Tigers steamrolled to a 31-0 win over the Buckeyes in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, last Saturday night.



By virtue of the win over the Buckeyes (11-2), the Tigers (13-1) earned their rematch against the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, January 9.



“Most frustrating?” Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer responded to a question. “That I had a group of players, played our tail off. And the same group of guys went to Norman, Oklahoma, and played and won, and went to Madison, Wisconsin, and won in overtime, and then, against our rivals, two overtimes. And we got beat.”



The loss to Clemson was the first time a Meyer-coached team has been shut out. Also, the Buckeyes were shut out in a bowl game for the first time since their 28-0 loss to the University of California Golden Bears in the 1920 Rose Bowl on January 1, 1921.



“We're going to move on quickly, and my respect for the football player, our team, has not changed,” Meyer said. “Identify things that have to get better and we will. That's what we do. Ohio State is not used to this. I'm not used to this, and we will not get used to this. That's not going to happen again, so we'll get things worked out.



“I'm not used to it. We're not used to it, and that's not going to happen again, so go to work.”



Despite throwing a pair of interceptions early in the game, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 23 of his 36 attempts for 259 yards and one touchdown. Watson added another 57 yards and two scores on 15 carries out of the backfield.



“When we make plays like that, of course we expect that part and we expected to play that way,” Ohio State linebacker Chris Worley said. “I hear a lot of questions about the offense, things like that, but the defense didn't execute as well as we could either.



“It comes down to complementary football, and we didn't play that and we lost. That's what happens when you don't play nine strong and everyone don't complement each other, so we've got to get better. It is what it is.”



The Buckeyes finished the 2016 regular season with an 11-1 record, capped off by an historic 30-27 win over the University of Michigan in double overtime at Ohio Stadium on November 26, and an undefeated run through the Big Ten Conference after a stunning loss at Penn State on October 22 only magnifies the frustrations.



“I thought we were going to go compete for the National Championship in 10 days or whatever it is,” Meyer said. “I really did.



“I think we have a bunch of good players, a bunch of good guys, and our anticipation is to get back here next year and take a good swing at it and realize we've got a lot of work to do, obviously.”