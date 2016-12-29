J.T. Barrett aims to make more good decisions for Ohio State Buckeyes against the Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. (Photo: Custom)

J.T. Barrett’s ability to make good decisions on the football field has proven fruitful for the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2016 season.



And Barrett aims to keep making those decisions for the Buckeyes, who earned the No. 3 seed and will face the second-seeded Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, December 31.



“I think I'm good at making good decisions, making sure I'm not hurting the team as far as field position, and that's on me to take care of the football and not turn the ball over,” Barrett said. “There is a fine balance with that. I think it's situational as well in addition to trusting our receivers.”



The Buckeyes finished the 2016 regular season with an 11-1 record, capped off by an historic 30-27 win over the University of Michigan in double overtime at Ohio Stadium on November 26.



Although it lost 14 starters/key contributors in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ohio State averaged 42.7 points, 258.3 rushing yards and 221.2 passing yards per game. The Buckeyes outscored their opponents by an average of 28.5 points per game.



Barrett led the way for Ohio State’s offense, as he completed 214 of his 346 attempts (61.8 percent) for 2,428 yards and 24 touchdowns against five interceptions. Additionally, Barrett rushed for 847 yards and tied for the team lead with nine touchdowns.



“One thing that helps me to get a little rhythm is to run the ball and get hit one time, and also, to complete that first pass,” Barrett said. “Seeing the ball leave my hands and get to the receiver. Either one of those can help get me going.



“We keep getting better as a whole on offense. We've really been trying to work on our fundamentals during the first phase of bowl practice. Not just the o-line, I think we're all getting better. We've been going one-on-one and our defensive line is one of the best, so I think the o-line has been getting in some great work.”



And junior halfback Curtis Samuel is one of those receivers that Barrett plans on getting involved as much as he can in the College Football Playoff.



Samuel proved to be the Buckeyes’ most prolific playmaker, as he turned 91 carries into 704 yards and eight touchdowns, and a team-leading 65 catches into 822 yards and seven scores. Samuel had more than twice as many receptions as the next leading Buckeye, Noah Brown, and his 15 combined touchdowns were the most on the team this season.



“All-purpose,” Barrett said of Samuel. “He can do whatever you ask of him as far as getting the ball in his hands. Kickoff return, punt return, receiver, line up in the backfield, he catches snaps at quarterback. During the 2015 season, he came in behind Zeke (Elliott) and people weren't really talking about him.



“He had been playing running back and he made the transition to play H-back in the spring of 2015. That spring, you could really see what he was capable of doing and he was starting to get the reps. He'd jump back into the backfield and run the ball. Then, he'd get out there and line up one-on-one with a corner. Not everybody can do that.”