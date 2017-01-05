J.T. Barrett: It'd be hard to leave Ohio State Buckeyes after loss

Quarterback J.T. Barrett is coming back for his senior season because it would be hard to leave the Ohio State Buckeyes after a 31-0 loss to Clemson. (Photo: Michael Chow, Custom)

Being three years removed from his high school graduation and already with a college degree in his possession, Ohio State junior quarterback J.T. Barrett could have skipped his final year of eligibility with the Buckeyes and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.



But doing so would mean going out on a lopsided loss for Barrett, who along with the Buckeyes, suffered a 31-0 setback to the Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, last Saturday night.



“My main focus was to focus on this year,” Barrett said. “I didn't really give it that much thought, but it will be really hard for me to walk away when we just lost 31-0.”

And on Wednesday, Barrett announced his intentions to remain with the Buckeyes for his senior season next fall.



Despite throwing a pair of interceptions early in the game, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 23 of his 36 attempts for 259 yards and one touchdown. Watson added another 57 yards and two scores on 15 carries out of the backfield.



Conversely, Barrett completed only 19 of his 33 attempts for 127 yards with two interceptions.



“They did a good job being disruptive, the D-line did,” Barrett said. “There were times I could have done a better job getting the ball out, as far as seeing my reads faster.



“We just didn't execute really on offense. It wasn't really like we were surprised by the looks that we had. I think we prepared really hard and coaches did everything they could as far as throwing us the different looks that we thought we were going to get, and we just didn't execute it anywhere on offense, really.”



During his third season with the Buckeyes, Barrett completed 233 of his 379 attempts (61.5 percent) for 2,555 yards and 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions.



“It was just unfortunate things kept on continuing to happen, especially our offense,” Barrett said. “We didn't help our defense at all. I mean we had the game at 10-0 for the longest time. We just couldn't get sustained drives and keep them off the field.”



As a team, the Buckeyes were limited to 81 rushing yards, and 208 yards of total offense against the Tigers.



The Buckeyes were shut out in a bowl game for the first time since their 28-0 loss to the University of California Golden Bears in the 1920 Rose Bowl on January 1, 1921.



“As the quarterback of the offense, it's one of the things that we didn't play at our best obviously, and that's what happens when you go against a good time and you're not nine strong,” Barrett said. “You lose.



“This was unexpected, didn't see that coming by any means. We expected to win the game, and that was what happened. We didn't come to play. Our units were messed up. We were not nine units strong. It's real simple.”