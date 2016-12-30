J.T. Barrett: Ohio State Buckeyes 'going to be in good place' vs. Clemson

Junior quarterback J.T. Barrett says the Ohio State Buckeyes are "going to be in a good place" when they take on the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff. (Photo: Mike Carter, Custom)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are just days away from making their second appearance in the College Football Playoff in the last three years, and they will do so against the No. 2 seed in the four-team tournament, the Clemson Tigers, on Saturday night.



Although the Buckeyes’ starting lineup is short on postseason experience, they will take a month of preparation onto the field at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on New Year’s Eve.



“I like where we're at right now,” quarterback J.T. Barrett said. “I think we're going to be at a good place. I think with the preparation this week for game week, this portion of things that we've already done in bowl practice, I think we're going to be ready when game time comes, so I like where we're at.

“I have confidence in the things that we're doing. I think with the preparation, the extra preparation we had this week, it's going to be really good for us and just help us all be more right for the game.”



Although the Buckeyes lost 14 starters/key contributors to the 2016 NFL Draft, they still averaged 42.7 points, 258.3 rushing yards and 221.2 passing yards per game. The Buckeyes outscored their opponents by 28.5 points per game during the regular season.



Despite their youth and inexperience on both sides of the football, the Buckeyes earned four victories over top-10 opponents, including over Oklahoma and Wisconsin on the road and Nebraska and Michigan at Ohio Stadium during the regular season.



Barrett led the way for Ohio State’s offense, as he completed 214 of his 346 attempts (61.8 percent) for 2,428 yards and 24 touchdowns against five interceptions. Additionally, Barrett rushed for 847 yards and tied for the team lead with nine touchdowns.



“We've got a good spot, I think, as a whole on the offense,” Barrett said. “I think we're trusting in what the coaches are telling us as far as players believing in the fundamentals, and then, also, too, the things that are being called and going out and executing them to the best we can.”



The key for Barrett and the offense will be neutralizing the impact Clemson’s defensive line will have on the game.



In addition to being unpredictable, Clemson has a noticeable size advantage against most of the teams it has lined up against in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers’ starting front four -- Christian Wilkins, Carlos Watkins, Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell -- average better than 6-foot-4 and 302.5 pounds per man.



“They've got some dudes, that's for sure,” Barrett said. “I think they're at there at the top as far as just disrupting things. I think as a defensive line, that's what you try to do is just cause havoc. I think they do a good job of that.

“Defense as a whole, they have a lot of things that they like to do, which makes them not predictable, so you have an idea of what they like to do, but then, too, you don't know because they've got a mix of everything.”